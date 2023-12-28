Altice USA, PENN Entertainment rise; Hess, NeoGenomics fall, Thursday, 12/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Apple Inc., up 43 cents to $193.58.
A federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt on two models of the company’s Apple Watch that are involved in an international patent dispute.
Amazon.com Inc., up 4 cents to $153.38.
The internet retail giant said Amazon Prime Video users will start seeing ads on movies and TV shows starting next month.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $1.13 to $77.24.
A judge ruled the Chinese ecommerce giant must face a lawsuit by a U.S. toymaker alleging the sale of counterfeit Squishmallows.
Barrick Gold Corp., down 38 cents to $18.09.
The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.
Hess Corp., down $3.84 to $144.74.
Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.
Altice USA Inc., up 20 cents to $3.25.
French businessman Xavier Niel is reportedly interested in buying the Portuguese operations of the telecommunications company.
PENN Entertainment Inc., up $1.59 to $26.60.
A top shareholder of the casino operator wants to name directors to its board.
NeoGenomics Inc., down $3.71 to $16.79.
Natera won a preliminary injunction against the clinical laboratory company as part of their patent dispute.
