Altice USA, PENN Entertainment rise; Hess, NeoGenomics fall, Thursday, 12/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Apple Inc., up 43 cents to $193.58.

A federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt on two models of the company’s Apple Watch that are involved in an international patent dispute.

Amazon.com Inc., up 4 cents to $153.38.

The internet retail giant said Amazon Prime Video users will start seeing ads on movies and TV shows starting next month.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $1.13 to $77.24.

A judge ruled the Chinese ecommerce giant must face a lawsuit by a U.S. toymaker alleging the sale of counterfeit Squishmallows.

Barrick Gold Corp., down 38 cents to $18.09.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Hess Corp., down $3.84 to $144.74.

Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.

Altice USA Inc., up 20 cents to $3.25.

French businessman Xavier Niel is reportedly interested in buying the Portuguese operations of the telecommunications company.

PENN Entertainment Inc., up $1.59 to $26.60.

A top shareholder of the casino operator wants to name directors to its board.

NeoGenomics Inc., down $3.71 to $16.79.

Natera won a preliminary injunction against the clinical laboratory company as part of their patent dispute.

