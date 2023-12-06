Air Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.15. A year ago, they were trading at $5.56.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.