Affirm Holdings, Enphase Energy rise; Bluebird Bio falls, Tuesday, 12/19/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Alphabet Inc., up 85 cents to $136.65.

Google’s parent company agreed to pay $700 million to settle allegations that it had been stifling competition against its Android app store.

UBS Group AG, up $1.51 to $30.71.

Cevian Capital reportedly took a $1.3 billion stake in the investment bank.

Heico Corp., up 22 cents to $183.85.

The aerospace and electronics company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bluebird Bio Inc., down 62 cents to $2.43.

The biotechnology company announced a $150 million stock offering.

Affirm Holdings Inc., up $6.76 to $50.46.

The operator of digital commerce platforms said it expanded its services with Walmart for buy now, pay later options at self-checkout kiosks.

Enphase Energy Inc., up $11.29 to $135.32.

The solar technology company announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 10% of its workforce.

FMC Corp., up $2.09 to $60.98.

The maker of insecticides and herbicides said it is restructuring as a result of a downturn in the global crop protection market.

Beazer Homes USA Inc., up $1.70 to $32.80.

Homebuilders gained ground following an encouraging report on the construction of new homes.

