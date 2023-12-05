AeroVironment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17.8…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $17.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $180.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.6 million.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.46 to $2.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

AeroVironment shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $141.23, a rise of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.