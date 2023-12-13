Adobe: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.48 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $3.23. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.43 billion, or $11.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.35 to $4.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.15 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Adobe expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.60 to $18 per share, with revenue ranging from $21.3 billion to $21.5 billion.

Adobe shares have climbed 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $624.26, a rise of 82% in the last 12 months.

