Accenture: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.97 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Accenture PLC (ACN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.97 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of $3.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $16.22 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Accenture said it expects revenue in the range of $15.4 billion to $16 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.97 to $12.32 per share.

Accenture shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.