ABM Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $62.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.3 million, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.1 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.

ABM Industries shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

