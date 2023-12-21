AAR: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $23.8 million.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $545.4 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.79, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.

