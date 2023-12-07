7 Mental Health Tips for International Students

Carl Morel, a biology premed major at Berea College in Kentucky, says mental health was not really something that was…

Carl Morel, a biology premed major at Berea College in Kentucky, says mental health was not really something that was discussed back home in Cameroon — and those who did bring it up were sometimes ridiculed as weak.

Being far away from home in a new academic and social environment can affect international students in different ways, so, it’s important for students to know what support is available.

“The initial months at college presented challenges,” Morel says. “Academic pressure, adapting to a new culture and the experience of living alone for the first time — this really took a toll on my mental health.”

Some colleges discuss these services before students set foot on campus. For example, accepted international students at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities are given a mandatory online orientation that covers issues that international students often face, like cross-cultural adjustment, stress and loneliness, says Alisa Eland, associate director for counseling and advising at the university’s International Student and Scholar Services office.

“The orientation also includes an introduction to the types of support students can receive, including counseling, and informal options like how to connect with other students,” Eland says.

Here are seven ways international students can look after their mental health at a U.S. school:

— Respond to school outreach.

— Join social clubs and groups.

— Volunteer and participate in community service.

— Consider meditation or prayer.

— Explore counseling services.

— Get outdoors.

— Understand what works.

Respond to School Outreach

Some institutions regularly perform mental health checks with international students to ensure their well-being.

“Schools share lots of resources via email, and it’s important for students to read these on a regular basis,” says Corrine Williams, associate vice president for student wellbeing at the University of Kentucky. She recommends students check email at least once a day.

Eland says students should pay attention to communication from their academic program, the international student office and student services office.

“University offices are working hard to help you connect with other students, activities and resources,” Eland says.

Join Social Clubs and Groups

Experts say students should consider joining groups related to a student’s major, interests or hobbies, culture, language and religion to minimize social isolation — or consider starting their own new group.

“Participating in the African Student Association on campus has been invaluable, providing a sense of community and understanding with other students from Africa,” Morel says.

He also joined a soccer group on campus, which he says brought a refreshing break from academics. “Spending a few hours a week running behind the ball with friends helped me to de-stress.”

Information about clubs and groups can often be found on a school’s website. For example, the University at Buffalo–SUNY lists seven councils and more than 170 undergraduate student clubs with contact information.

Volunteer and Participate in Community Service

Whether it’s supporting a food drive or raising funds for humanitarian relief, doing good can make you feel good, experts say.

“Volunteering creates an excellent opportunity to get engaged and give back, which can create positive feelings. An extra benefit is getting to know others who have similar interests,” Williams says.

Eland says getting involved in community activities can also be a great way to learn about what is going on off campus and make connections with people outside of their academic program.

“Performing service can be a way to regain a sense that what we do makes a difference,” says Ian Kellems, a licensed psychologist and executive director of counseling and psychological services at Oregon State University.

Consider Meditation or Prayer

Many schools have prayer and meditation rooms set aside for students, which can help them manage their stress and well-being. Interfaith centers and religious staff are also available to students.

“The campus Christian center played a crucial role in maintaining (my) mental balance,” Morel says. “Through prayer, meditation and sermons about resilience, I found the courage to keep pushing. Hearing testimonials from fellow students navigating similar challenges provided a sense of solidarity.”

The University of Kentucky, for instance, has a relaxation room available for students on a drop-in basis and a meditation space in the student center. The Ohio State University has an interfaith prayer and reflection room while The Pennsylvania State University–University Park, Rutgers University–New Brunswick in New Jersey and Northwestern University in Illinois have prayer facilities.

Explore Counseling Services

At some schools, students can access an interpreter for counseling services or request a counselor from their ethnic background. The University of Maryland–College Park‘s counseling center has a diverse staff, including therapists who speak Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, Cantonese, Russian and Ukrainian, according to a school spokesperson.

Some colleges have website pages specifically for international students about their school’s mental health support services, such as Texas Tech University‘s mindfulness resources page and Cornell University in New York’s health page.

Many schools, like Oregon State, offer counseling services for individuals, group counseling and after-hours crisis support. Kellems says the university understands that studying in another country can be a big transition, and has counseling center staff who were international students and understand what kind of support is needed.

“International students have unique needs, and it is our responsibility to support them here so that they can succeed academically and personally,” Kellems says.

Get Outdoors

For international students, being outdoors means being able to explore more of the U.S. and its terrain.

“We know that nature is healing and calming,” Kellems says.

[READ: How to Handle Homesickness in College.]

Spending time in nature or around city greenery can support wellness and mental health, Eland says. “Try to get outside for a walk or other activity every day. Research shows that being around nature helps calm our nervous systems and (helps us) feel more relaxed and happy.”

Getting out for five to 10 minutes can allow a person’s brain to focus on something new, Williams says, which can be refreshing and a great way for international students to make connections with new people.

Understand What Works

The coping mechanisms that worked at home may not be available, but students can find new options.

“I would encourage students, particularly early on, to consider trying new strategies. It is important to find what works for you in your new environment,” Williams says.

This can include using shared residence hall kitchens to cook a meal with flavors from home or exploring parts of campus for good places to study or relax, she says.

Morel has found what works for him to maintain good mental health.

“In general, socializing beyond the classroom has become a vital component of my coping strategy,” he says.

By “implementing some key healthy behaviors,” Williams says, “students can do their best to prevent serious mental health issues, but it’s also important to seek help early. Know that you’re not alone, and if you start feeling differently, reach out and talk to someone.”

