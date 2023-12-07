7 Best EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

A few years ago, it seemed like you could do no wrong buying electric vehicle stocks, and investors were plowing…

A few years ago, it seemed like you could do no wrong buying electric vehicle stocks, and investors were plowing their cash into any stock loosely related to the industry.

But as with many new products, the investing environment for EV stocks has evolved beyond the breathless hype about the future. Nowadays, many on Wall Street are looking for much more substance in the top electric vehicle stocks, including demanding profitability, sustained production growth and a clear path to dominance in a crowded field that is sure to consolidate in the years ahead.

Some once-fashionable stocks simply haven’t stood up to this scrutiny. For example, one-time darling Nio Inc. (ticker: NIO) has dropped more than 50% from its mid-2023 highs after posting continued losses and missing quarterly targets.

But some of the best EV manufacturers are still thriving as they put up impressive numbers to justify their stock prices. The following picks are among the best EV stocks to buy in 2024 based on market share and recent growth metrics.

Stock Earnings per share Tesla Inc. (TSLA) $3.11 BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY) $2.76 Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) $2.99 Li Auto Inc. (LI) $0.23 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) $28.20 Panasonic Holdings Corp. (OTC: PCRFY) $1.30 Aptiv PLC (APTV) $8.03

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

At roughly $775 billion in market value and the biggest name in the industry, it’s hard to think about EVs without thinking of Tesla first. The company has a delivery target of 1.8 million vehicles this year, and it says it still hopes to hit that number. What’s really impressive is how quickly Tesla has scaled up, as it only delivered 245,240 vehicles in 2018. Shares have continuously outperformed since the company’s IPO, including nearly doubling in value so far this year, and TSLA stock now ranks as one of the 10 largest U.S.-listed companies by market capitalization.

BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDY)

Believe it or not, BYD is technically larger than Tesla, thanks to its production of fully electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids. Its 2023 target is even more ambitious, topping 3 million vehicles sold. That’s because of its impressive market share in China’s fast-growing marketplace, which has about 100 nameplates competing for a piece of the action. BYD increased its market share impressively in 2022, with six out of the top 10 models in the Chinese market coming from the brand, and this year it has looked to build on that success. Shares have struggled in 2023 amid broad uncertainty about China, but the long-term potential of this EV leader shouldn’t be overshadowed by this short-term trend.

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY)

If BYD makes this list despite having some plug-in hybrids alongside its dedicated EVs, then traditional automaker VW has to make the cut, too. With annual production approaching 9 million vehicles, it’s undeniable that Volkswagen has tremendous production capacity and a world-class brand. What’s more, the carmaker delivered 45% more all-electric vehicles through September 2023, delivering 531,500 units globally compared to 366,600 units during the same period last year. VW is not yet in the million club when it comes to EVs, but it’s clear that this traditional automaker is rapidly transitioning to capitalize on the electric vehicle revolution.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Much smaller than the prior firms but full of big potential is Chinese automaker Li Auto. The company only delivered 284,647 vehicles as of the end of October, but in its third-quarter report, Li noted that total was a 302% increase year over year. Li Auto currently sells hybrid vehicles and is set to start producing its first fully electric vehicle in February. It’s definitely risky, given the macroeconomic concerns of a slowdown in the region and the highly competitive nature of the Chinese EV market. But shares are up 74% through Dec. 7 this year, and the company expects its first annual profit in 2023.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Most consumers know that lithium batteries are the lifeblood of modern electronics, including the power cells that drive electric vehicles. The best way to invest in this critical element is Albemarle, a $15 billion lithium specialist. Albemarle boasts annual production capacity of roughly 225,000 metric tons of lithium, with plans to triple that output by 2030. If you’d rather not invest in individual electric vehicle manufacturers but instead want to buy into a key part of the EV supply chain, this company is one of the best stocks to buy in 2024.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. (OTC: PCRFY)

If you are interested in stocks that are a play on EV-specific technology, then Panasonic is worth a look. A few Chinese stocks outpace Panasonic when it comes to overall production, including the worldwide battery manufacturing leader Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (300750.SZ), but these stocks aren’t listed directly in the U.S. or don’t have particularly liquid options for the common investor. Panasonic commands roughly 10% market share to rank as one of the top five producers of batteries for electric vehicles. Of course, widespread fears of an economic slowdown in China sapping demand has weighed on Panasonic lately and caused the company to warn in October that its battery division may not finish the year as strongly as previously expected. But as the key supplier of lithium batteries for Tesla, it’s undeniable that PCRFY stock is also a leading EV stock to consider if you want to play this long-term transportation trend.

Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Continuing with the EV supplier theme, Aptiv is a specialized auto parts company. It’s hard to think of a more critical piece of electric vehicles than the high-voltage electric system that replaces the traditional drivetrain of internal combustion engines, and Aptiv engineering provides best-in-class products that help EVs go. It’s perhaps the most indirect play on this list, but it’s one of the most-diversified and least-volatile parts of the industry, with solid sales and earnings growth to match.

Update 12/08/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.