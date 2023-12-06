6 Health Benefits of Olive Oil and Trendy Foods That Contain It

A natural, healthy oil Beyond its delicious taste and versatility in the kitchen, olive oil boasts a myriad of health…

A natural, healthy oil

Beyond its delicious taste and versatility in the kitchen, olive oil boasts a myriad of health benefits that make it a cornerstone of a well-balanced lifestyle. It is, in fact, a key food in the top-ranking Mediterranean diet. Olive oil is the natural oil extracted from olives, the fruit of the olive tree. Aside from it great taste, this versatile oil can be used for baking, cooking, frying and simply drizzled on a salad.

Renowned for its healthy monounsaturated fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, olive oil has been proven to be healthy for your entire body.

Let’s explore the many health benefits of olive oil and uncover some unexpected ways to deliciously enjoy it throughout your day.

Olive oil promotes heart health because of its beneficial fats.

Olive oil is widely recognized as a heart-healthy food. The primary types of fats in olive oil are monounsaturated fats, which have been shown to have positive effects on heart health by increasing HDL (“good”) cholesterol and reducing LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels.

On the other hand, saturated fats — commonly found in fatty cuts of red meat and full-fat dairy foods — increase LDL “bad cholesterol,” which can lead to cardiovascular disease.

One way to decrease saturated fat and increase olive oil consumption is to opt for a cheese made with olive oil, like GOOD PLANeT Food’s new Olive Oil Cheese. This first-of-its-kind cheese allows you to enjoy the goodness of cheese while increasing healthy monounsaturated fats from olive oil and limiting saturated fat. Melt it into your favorite pasta or pizza dishes a few times a week to reap the benefits.

Olive oil improves skin health.

Olive oil contains polyphenols, vitamin E and other antioxidants that protect the skin from oxidative stress in the body, which can damage skin cells and contribute to premature aging. Plant polyphenols may also play a role protecting the breakdown of skin collagen.

Add some flavor to your salads with California Olive Ranch’s line of olive oil-based vinaigrettes that come in interesting flavors, like carrot miso and garlic apple cider.

Olive oil supports brain health.

Research suggests that the polyphenols in extra-virgin olive oil have a brain-boosting and neuroprotective effect by enhancing cognitive function and preventing dementia.

It’s a no-brainer to incorporate olive oil into your meals and snacks. Cole’s Smoked Salmon or other tinned fish packed in olive oil can be a delicious addition to both.

Olive oil may support weight management.

While olive oil is not considered a low-calorie food, studies suggest that it may play a role in weight management. Research found that higher olive oil intake was associated with lower body mass index levels compared to those in the study that consumed less. It’s important to note that not all fats are created equal and that this research points to a benefit in olive oil only, not all high-fat foods.

On movie night, give Good & Gather’s popcorn a try. It is made with olive oil and has an added bonus of being a whole grain, which makes it full of satiating fiber.

Olive oil promotes gut health.

Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall health, and certain dietary factors — including the consumption of olive oil — play a role in supporting a balanced and healthy microbiome. The polyphenols found in olive oil promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli, to support a healthy microbiome.

In addition, antioxidants in olive oil help fight inflammation throughout the body, including the gut.

Incorporating gut-healthy foods into your daily routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Poshi’s flame roasted red peppers, for example, are packed in extra-virgin olive oil in a convenient, ready-to-eat pouch.

Olive oil boosts longevity.

The Mediterranean diet, in which olive oil is a key component, has been frequently associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases and increased life expectancy. Research supports that adherence to a Mediterranean diet is linked to longevity through maintaining longer telomere length, a measure of longevity.

Telomeres are part of the DNA in your cells and shorten with age. A shorter telomere length is associated with lower life expectancy and increased risk of chronic disease. It’s thought that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of the Mediterranean diet help prevent telomere shortening.

How to use more olive oil:

Get creative in the kitchen with olive oil.

— Use it in baking.

— Swap it for butter on toast or bread.

— Use it in tuna and chicken salads instead of mayo.

— Use it instead of other vegetable oils for sautéing veggies and meat.

— Drizzle on vegetable before roasting or grilling.

— Make your own salad dressings with olive oil, herbs and a little apple cider vinegar.

— Add it to some beans, a little lemon juice and spices, and then blend to make a quick and tasty dip.

Health benefits of olive oil include:

— Heart health.

— Skin health.

— Brain health.

— Weight management.

— Gut health.

— Longevity.

