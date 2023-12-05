5 Ways to Navigate the Job Search

If you’re serious about starting a job search, prepare to take on a project. Leads will pile up. Your resume…

If you’re serious about starting a job search, prepare to take on a project. Leads will pile up. Your resume will need a makeover. Interviews will need to be scheduled and emails returned. In short, looking for work is a job in itself.

To help you successfully navigate the job search, try these tips.

— Master the mechanics.

— Network, network, network.

— Keep track of everything.

— Settle in for the long haul.

— Be creative.

Master the Mechanics

Years ago, recruiting was entirely relational, according to Bill Catlette, founder and managing partner at Contented Cow Partners, a leadership training and executive coaching company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Today, it’s transactional and mechanical, Catlette said in an email.

This means that it’s important to master the basics of job searching, including making sure your resume and cover letter are well-written, crafting a compelling LinkedIn profile and understanding how online job application forms work.

If you don’t do that, you could end up spending a lot of time on a job search and getting nowhere.

“In order to be actually seen and considered by a real, pulsating human, your resume, in whatever form it takes, will first be screened by search bots that are scanning for particular words listed among your qualifications and general work history. If they’re missing, you’re stuck,” Catlette said.

Network, Network, Network

Sometimes, who you know and who is willing to lend you a helping hand can be crucial to finding a job.

For that reason, networking should be an ongoing project, according to Kaitlyn Fletcher, a human resources manager at Flex HR, a human resources consultancy based in Atlanta and Chicago. It’s something you should keep doing even after you get a job.

“The best networkers pay it forward,” Fletcher said in an email. “You can’t go into networking only thinking about, ‘What is in it for me?’ Instead, you need to think about, ‘What can I do to help others?'”

If you’re at a networking event, she suggests making it a goal to help three people in addition to making connections to help yourself.

Keep Track of Everything

If you send out lots of resumes and cover letters, it’s important to have a system to document your progress.

“Create an Excel document listing the name of the company, job title, date you applied to the position, if there has been any follow-up, and then pros and cons after completing an interview,” Fletcher said.

If you have business cards from contacts, hang onto them. In fact, Fletcher said, “Any business card you collect, call or email them the next day and thank them for speaking with you the night before.”

Settle In for the Long Haul

If you’re looking to make a new move in your career, understand that the process could take a while. To keep your stress at bay, prepare for that.

First, job seekers should keep an open mind about where they look for a position, said Shayna Royal, director of recruiting at Paycor, a human capital management software company headquartered in Cincinnati, in an email.

“Don’t confine yourself to only looking at companies whose names you know or who land on a list of best places to work. There are countless small businesses with a ton of upside where you may get a better chance to grow and develop as the company grows,” Royal said.

And when it comes to making connections, she recommends being bold.

“Reach out to alumni from your school and former co-workers who work at the companies you’ve applied to,” Royal said. “Most companies have a referral program, so asking them to highlight your application at their company could help you both. If you’re hired, they get a bonus and you get a job.”

Be Creative

Since some early steps in the job-search process are automated, it can be a challenge to stand out among other applicants. But there still may be opportunities to make yourself memorable — in a good way.

Catlette said that during his early career in human resources at FedEx, he would sometimes be asked by the founder and CEO Fred Smith to respond to applicants who managed to get their resumes in front of him.

“One particularly inventive young lady sent Mr. Smith, via FedEx of course, a paper resume, neatly folded and placed into a brand new Jimmy Choo dress shoe with a handwritten note proclaiming that she had been trying for over a year to ‘get a foot in the door at FedEx.’ Long story short, it worked,” Catlette said, adding: “A little creativity never hurts.”

