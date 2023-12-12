12 Holiday Traditions on College Campuses

Holiday Traditions Every college campus has its own approach to the holiday season. With many students being away from their…

Holiday Traditions

Every college campus has its own approach to the holiday season. With many students being away from their families, different schools evoke the magic of the season and its many holidays through time-honored traditions. Regardless of whether a student grew up celebrating a certain holiday, these schools have created festive mainstays that invite all students to gather and cherish the holiday season before final exams close out the semester. Here’s a look at 12 holiday traditions from colleges across the U.S.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols — Emory University

For nearly a century, members of the Emory University community in Georgia have been ringing in the Christmas season with music and faith. This traditional choral concert, performed by students and community members, takes inspiration from the Bible as audiences hear the story of Christ’s birth through interweaving story and song, according to the concert’s program. This ticketed event is the longest-running tradition on campus.

Shabbatukkah — High Point University

The Hillel group at High Point University in North Carolina hosts an annual Hanukkah Shabbat, or Shabbatukkah, to celebrate the festival of lights. This campus tradition happens the Friday before finals. Students celebrate together through the lighting of Hanukkah candles and eating festive foods that build a sense of community more akin to an extended family, according to Amy Epstein, Jewish life coordinator at High Point. For the past few years, students have been invited to wear a Hanukkah sweater and provide a canned good for a food drive.

Christmas Rose — Holy Family University

Holy Family University in Pennsylvania has been celebrating this holiday tradition since the school’s founding in 1954. Students, staff and community members meet at Holy Family hall, the oldest building on campus, for a Nativity blessing before caroling around campus. The name “Christmas Rose” takes inspiration from a legend about a crying, upset girl who had nothing to gift to baby Jesus in the manger. Seeing this, an angel turned her tears into roses to present to Jesus. This tradition includes interfaith prayer opportunities and photos of the school tiger mascot, Blue, dressed as Santa, according to a statement from the college.

Out of Darkness: A Celebration of Light — McDaniel College

This new college tradition, founded in 2023, celebrates the season with light and music. Inspired by McDaniel College’s Latin motto, “E tenebris in lucem voco,” which translates to “I call you out of darkness into light,” this celebration features festive light displays, performances by student choirs and a community get-together. With over 25,000 lights and 700 luminaries, students are invited to meet and share cultural traditions under the festive glow, according to the event’s website. Out of Darkness joins several other holiday traditions at this Maryland college, including milk and cookies on campus and their mascot, the Green Terror, dressing as Santa for a photo-op.

Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration — Morgan State University

Each year, the Office of Community Services at Morgan State University in Maryland hosts a pre-Kwanzaa party. Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of African heritage that emphasizes the principles of unity, self-determination, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, faith and collective work and responsibility. This college tradition brings together students and families of Baltimore to experience music, food and a fashion show that teaches the Kwanzaa principles, according to Larry Jones, assistant vice president at Morgan State. While Kwanzaa is officially the last week in December, Morgan State celebrates the first weekend of December.

Menorah Lighting — Monmouth University

Students at Monmouth University in New Jersey observe the Jewish holiday with the lighting of a communal menorah in front of the student center. This Hanukkah celebration has been happening for more than 20 years and is sponsored by student organizations like Chabad, the Student Government Association and the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority, according to Tara Peters, associate vice president at Monmouth. The menorah lighting is followed by a holiday party featuring a dreidel competition, latkes and donuts.

Advent Mass and Tree Lighting — University of Scranton

The University of Scranton, a Jesuit college in Pennsylvania, inaugurates the holiday season with a tradition steeped in the Catholic faith. Community members gather for a mass celebrating the start of Advent, “a holy season of preparation and prayer that looks toward the eventual return of Jesus Christ,” Rev. Joseph Marina, the school’s president, wrote in an email. Following this mass, everyone is invited to a procession to the Dionne Green on campus, where a permanent evergreen tree is blessed and lit.

The Holiday Card — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

UNLV faculty celebrate the season of giving through a holiday tradition that dates back to 1967. Faculty and staff are invited to submit a holiday card and a contribution to the Holiday Card Scholarship campaign. Since its creation, the fund has raised $160,000 for students. The tradition originated when faculty members sought to send one holiday card to the Faculty Club rather than sending individual cards to every faculty member on campus, according to the school’s website. Each year, once card design submitted by faculty is used for all the cards, according to the school website. The cards are used to decorate the campus Christmas tree in the student union.

Lighting the Way — University of Southern Mississippi

Members of the University of Southern Mississippi community have been celebrating the holiday season with a monumental Christmas tree lighting for over a quarter century. Students, faculty and community members gather on the Hattiesburg campus to witness the lighting of a tree that is over 20 feet tall and adorned with a custom tree topper, school spokesperson David Tisdale wrote in an email. Immediately following the tree lighting ceremony, everyone is invited to enjoy festive treats, holiday music and pictures with Santa Claus.

Kwanzaa Celebration — Utica University

In 1989, students at what was then Utica College in New York gathered to celebrate Kwanzaa through music, poetry and a soul food feast. More than 30 years later, Utica University continues to celebrate the holiday with a festive party the first weekend of December. The event, hosted by the Black Student Union, opens with African drumming. Students then are invited to light the seven Kwanzaa candles followed by poetry and songs before African dancers close out the evening, according to Mark Kovacs, community relations coordinator and executive DEI coordinator at Utica.

President’s Ornament Signing — Washington & Jefferson College

Since 2017 at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, students have gathered to sign round ornaments. The six-inch orbs are hung on a large fir tree outside the college president’s house in time for a tree lighting ceremony, kicking off the holiday season in the process, according to the school’s website. Each class has a designated color of ornament and students sign them at an annual holiday party hosted by the president. This tradition joins a menorah lighting and a holiday float build for a local parade as students ready themselves for the holiday season, college spokesperson Matthew Stultz wrote in an email.

Yule Log Celebration — William & Mary

One of America’s oldest colleges celebrates the holiday season with a warm tradition each December. William & Mary students gather around cressets, a type of torch, in the Wren Courtyard on campus in Virginia to enjoy live music and story readings. Afterward, people gather in the Great Hall to toss a sprig of holly in a yule log fire to leave worries behind and welcome good luck for the new year, according to the school’s website. Alumni across the country participate in regional yule log celebrations of their own, marking a unique college tradition.

Find the right school for you.

Get more information about how to choose a college and check out the complete rankings of the 2024 Best Colleges. For more advice and information on how to select a college, connect with U.S. News Education on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

Holiday Traditions at 12 College Campuses

— A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols — Emory University

— Shabbatukkah — High Point University

— Christmas Rose — Holy Family University

— Out of Darkness: A Celebration of Light — McDaniel College

— Pre-Kwanzaa Celebration — Morgan State University

— Menorah Lighting — Monmouth University

— Advent Mass and Tree Lighting — University of Scranton

— The Holiday Card — University of Nevada, Las Vegas

— Lighting the Way — University of Southern Mississippi

— Kwanzaa Celebration — Utica University

— President’s Ornament Signing — Washington & Jefferson College

— Yule Log Celebration — William & Mary

More from U.S. News

15 Beautiful College Campuses

15 Fun College Towns in the South

15 Colleges and Universities Near the Beach

12 Holiday Traditions on College Campuses originally appeared on usnews.com