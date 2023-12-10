Colleges That Have Produced the Most NFL Players

From college to the pros To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first…

From college to the pros

To earn a shot at playing on Sundays, football players with professional aspirations must first prove themselves on Saturdays, playing at the college level. National Football League rosters are filled with former Division I-FBS, Division I-FCS and even Division II athletes. A few elite NCAA programs have produced dozens of players currently in the pros. Here are the 15 colleges that had the most former players on an NFL roster entering the first week of the 2023 season, according to NCAA data.

Auburn University (AL)

Current NFL players: 26

U.S. News rank: 93 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 25,379

4-year graduation rate: 56%

The Auburn Tigers are over a decade removed from their 2010 national championship season and haven’t amassed a 10-win season since 2017. However, the program continues to produce professional talent. Notable Auburn alums currently in the NFL include defensive end Derrick Brown of the Carolina Panthers, cornerback Jonathan Jones of the New England Patriots and wide receiver Darius Slayton of the New York Giants.

University of Southern California

Current NFL players: 27

U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 20,699

4-year graduation rate: 79%

The University of Southern California boasts one of college football’s most storied programs. The Trojans have won nearly 800 games and hoisted nine national championship trophies. Seven Heisman trophy winners have donned the cardinal and gold, including 2022 winner Caleb Williams. Williams may soon join the likes of Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga as Trojans starring at the next level.

University of Washington

Current NFL players: 27

U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 36,872

4-year graduation rate: 71%

Historically, the University of Washington has not been as dominant a football school as some others on this list. But in recent years, the Huskies have earned elite status, notching double-digit wins in five of the last eight seasons. Some of the players who contributed to the program’s rise have teamed up again: The Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each have four former Huskies on their rosters. Notable pros that spent their college days in Seattle include Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea.

University of Iowa

Current NFL players: 29

U.S. News rank: 93 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 21,973

4-year graduation rate: 55%

Known today as a program with physical players and stout defenses, the Iowa Hawkeyes have amassed 12 conference championships and one national championship in a 124-year tenure. Led by head coach Kirk Ferentz since 1999, the Hawkeyes have been a fixture in the Big Ten championship hunt throughout much of the 21st century. Notable alumni currently in the NFL include Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde.

University of Texas at Austin

Current NFL players: 30

U.S. News rank: 32, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 41,309

4-year graduation rate: 72%

In the world of college football, the Texas Longhorns are known for burnt orange uniforms and the “Hook ‘Em” hand slogan. They’re also known for producing legends like quarterback Vince Young and Heisman Trophy-winning running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. Today, D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons are following in the footsteps of Campbell and Williams as former Longhorn running backs who went on to play the position professionally.

University of Oklahoma

Current NFL players: 32

U.S. News rank: 124 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 21,294

4-year graduation rate: 53%

With a 10-2 regular season record, the Oklahoma Sooners came up just short of clinching a Big 12 title game spot in what will be their last year as part of the conference. They and their archrival Texas Longhorns will join the Southeastern Conference in 2024. There, the Sooners will look to build on their impressive resume, which includes seven national and 49 conference championships. Notable Oklahoma alums now playing at the game’s highest level include quarterbacks Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pennsylvania State University–University Park

Current NFL players: 34

U.S. News rank: 60 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 41,745

4-year graduation rate: 69%

The Penn State Nittany Lions won four national championships between 1889 and 1992 as independent competitors before debuting as a Big Ten member in 1993. Since, they have won four conference championships and padded their bowl game wins tally, at 31 entering the 2023-2024 bowl season. Program alums include standouts like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

University of Notre Dame (IN)

Current NFL players: 34

U.S. News rank: 20, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 8,971

4-year graduation rate: 94%

Thanks to a slew of legendary coaches and a tradition dating back to 1899, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been able to recruit top-notch talent for decades. The program boasts 13 national championship titles and 20 bowl game victories heading into the 2023-2024 bowl season. Pro stars who came through the program include guards Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts and Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys, plus Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

University of Florida

Current NFL players: 35

U.S. News rank: 28 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 34,552

4-year graduation rate: 75%

Fierce competitors in what many consider college football’s toughest conference, the Florida Gators have won 24 of 48 bowl games in 111 seasons, including three national championships since 1996. Though Heisman Trophy winner and program legend Tim Tebow’s professional career was brief, the Gators remain well represented in professional football. Defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Detroit Lions, Keanu Neal of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kaiir Elam of the Buffalo Bills highlight a long list of former Gators making plays in the NFL.

Clemson University (SC)

Current NFL players: 37

U.S. News rank: 86 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 22,566

4-year graduation rate: 66%

The Clemson football program has been one of the nation’s most dominant in the past decade, and in turn, former Tigers are increasingly getting a shot in the NFL. The Clemson Tigers clinched six consecutive playoff berths from 2015 to 2020 and won national titles in both 2016 and 2018. In the 2023 NFL draft, six Tigers were selected, including first-round selections Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, defensive linemen drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints, respectively.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Current NFL players: 38

U.S. News rank: 21, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 32,695

4-year graduation rate: 81%

College football’s winningest program has returned to its traditional dominance in recent years, finishing undefeated at the conclusion of the regular season in 2022 and 2023. Head coach Jim Harbaugh played for the Wolverines himself, but it is another former Michigan quarterback who most football fans are quick to associate with the program: seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Four former Wolverines still play in the state of Michigan for the Detroit Lions, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

Current NFL players: 43

U.S. News rank: 185 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 30,952

4-year graduation rate: 47%

The LSU Tigers, longtime Southeastern Conference powerhouses, claim five national championship trophies and more than 800 total wins historically. Five players from the 2019 national championship team were selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. From wide receivers like Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Odell Beckham Jr. of the Baltimore Ravens to defensive backs such as Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints and Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks, the list of former Tigers starring at the professional level is stacked.

The Ohio State University–Columbus

Current NFL players: 48

U.S. News rank: 43 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 46,123

4-year graduation rate: 69%

The Ohio State Buckeyes have won eight national championships and produced six Heisman trophy winners, including running back Archie Griffin, who won in both 1974 and 1975. Though the Buckeyes traditionally have been dominant, winning 40 conference championships, they have played particularly well in recent years, registering five College Football Playoff appearances since the inaugural playoff in 2014. Buckeyes in the big leagues include Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.

University of Georgia

Current NFL players: 49

U.S. News rank: 47 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 30,714

4-year graduation rate: 71%

The back-to-back national champions have been churning out pro players since head coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016. Fifteen Georgia Bulldogs were selected in the 2022 NFL draft, a record for any team. Another 10 got picked in the 2023 draft. Current NFL standouts who spent their college days in Athens include Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

University of Alabama

Current NFL players: 57

U.S. News rank: 170 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment in fall 2022: 32,458

4-year graduation rate: 55%

The Alabama Crimson Tide has dominated college football for much of the 21st century, registering six national championship victories since 2009. The last time they lost more than three games in a single season was 2007, the year current head coach Nick Saban took over the program. More than half of the teams in the NFL have multiple former Alabama players on their rosters. NFL standouts who played for Saban in Tuscaloosa include Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Update 12/06/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.