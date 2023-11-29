Zuora: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Zuora Inc. (ZUO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5…

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The enterprise software company posted revenue of $109.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zuora expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $109.8 million to $111.8 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zuora expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $430.8 million to $432.8 million.

