Zumiez: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $216.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $281 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUMZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUMZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.