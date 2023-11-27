Zscaler: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Monday reported a loss of $33.5…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Monday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $496.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 58 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $507 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.