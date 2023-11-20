Zoom Video: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $141.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Zoom Video expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.13 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zoom Video expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.93 to $4.95 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.