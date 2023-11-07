Zimmer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $162.7…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $162.7 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $1.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.47 to $7.57 per share.

