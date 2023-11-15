ZIM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.27 billion in its third quarter.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of $18.90 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.97 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.56 per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

