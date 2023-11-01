VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Zillow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Zillow: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 5:31 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The online real estate marketplace posted revenue of $496 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

