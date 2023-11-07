Zevia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in…

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its third quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $43.1 million in the period.

