Zeta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $43.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $189 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $205 million to $209 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $723 million to $727 million.

