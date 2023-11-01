Yum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $416 million.…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $416 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.44 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

