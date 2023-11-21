Yirendai: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $76 million in its third quarter.…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Tuesday reported profit of $76 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $179.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Yirendai said it expects revenue in the range of $137.1 million to $178.2 million.

