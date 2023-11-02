Yelp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $58.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $345.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.2 million.

Yelp expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion.

