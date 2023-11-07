Xponential Fitness: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

Yet losses compared with last year during the same period narrowed by more than 50%.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $80.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $310 million.

