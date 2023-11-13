XP Inc.A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported profit of $222.7 million in its…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported profit of $222.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $846.7 million in the period.

