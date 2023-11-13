Live Radio
XP Inc.A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2023, 5:25 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported profit of $222.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $846.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

