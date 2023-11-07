Live Radio
Xoma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 7:51 AM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $830,000 in the period.

