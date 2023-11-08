Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.5 million in its third quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 75 cents per share.

