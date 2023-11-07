Xencor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Xencor Inc. (XNCR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The biotech developing antibodies for severe autoimmune/allergic diseases and cancer posted revenue of $59.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.1 million.

