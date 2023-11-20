XCel Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Monday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 million.

