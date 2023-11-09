Wynn: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.7 million…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

