WW International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

