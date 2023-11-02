Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
WW International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WW International, Inc. (WW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The weight-loss program operator posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period.

WW International expects full-year revenue in the range of $890 million to $910 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WW

