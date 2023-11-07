W&T: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $142.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.3 million.

