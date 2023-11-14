Workhorse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.6 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its third quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

Workhorse expects full-year revenue in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKHS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.