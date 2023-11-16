Woodward: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $82.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.33.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $777.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $761.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232.4 million, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.91 billion.

Woodward expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD

