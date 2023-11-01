Wingstop: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.5 million. The…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The Addison, Texas-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.