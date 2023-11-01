VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » WillScot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WillScot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $604.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.8 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up