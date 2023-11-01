WillScot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $91.5 million. On a per-share…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $91.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $604.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.8 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.