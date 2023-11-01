Williams Cos.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $654 million. The…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $654 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.