Willdan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.6 million in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.33 to $1.38 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.