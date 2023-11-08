WideOpenWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.5 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $173.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173 million.

