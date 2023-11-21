The Halloween candy didn’t even have time to become a memory before this year’s deluge of holiday ads hit the…

The Halloween candy didn’t even have time to become a memory before this year’s deluge of holiday ads hit the airwaves. Retailers seem to ramp up their advertising efforts earlier each year — and possibly for good reason.

Half of adults say they started their 2023 holiday shopping in October or earlier, according to a survey of 1,000 adults by consulting firm McKinsey & Company. For many, those early holiday sales may be what’s getting them into the stores. Nearly two-thirds of respondents say better prices and promotions are a top shopping consideration this year.

Beyond getting a good deal, shopping early means you won’t be disappointed by poor selection, can rest easy that online orders will arrive on time and don’t have to stress about fighting last-minute crowds in the stores.

Here are five reasons why you should start your holiday shopping early this year:

— Sales are starting early.

— Selection will be better.

— Inflation could drive prices higher.

— Early holiday shopping can be better for your budget.

— You’ll enjoy the season more.

Sales Are Starting Early

At one time, the day after Thanksgiving reigned supreme as the top shopping day of the year. But that has changed.

“The concentration on Black Friday as a shopping day has dissipated,” says Kelly Pederson, partner and U.S. retail lead for PwC. The PwC Holiday Outlook 2023 report found that 37% of surveyed consumers expect to see deals in early November.

Retailers are delivering on that expectation too. Both Target and Walmart have rolled out Black Friday deals and are now offering discount pricing that used to be reserved for that day. Best Buy and Kohl’s have also hopped on the early Black Friday bandwagon while numerous other retailers have launched holiday sales.

Selection Will Be Better

The supply chain issues of recent years seem to have been largely resolved, but there could still be shortages of certain products. That can be especially true for hot gift items.

“If you wait too long, you might not be able to find it or you may pay more,” says Trey Loughran, CEO of Purchasing Power, a retailer offering a voluntary benefits program for employees that allows them to purchase products and pay them off over a year via payroll deductions.

Beyond that, shopping early means you won’t have to worry about shipping delays for online orders. While the logistic bottlenecks during the pandemic are a thing of the past, you never know when a major weather event or other disaster could delay packages.

Inflation Could Drive Prices Higher

Last-minute shoppers are familiar with the practice of stores slashing prices immediately before the holidays, but that’s not guaranteed.

“Although that tends to be a big deal time, we do have inflation going on,” says Jamie Hopkins, director of private wealth management at Bryn Mawr Trust. “That’s a little bit of an unknown right now, but it’s a risk.”

The Consumer Price Index — a main measure of inflation — rose 0.4% in September, double the 0.2% increases experienced in June and July of this year. Overall, inflation is up 3.7% from a year ago.

Depending on how the numbers go through November and December, it’s possible some prices may increase rather than decrease as we get closer to the holidays.

Early Holiday Shopping Can Be Better for Your Budget

Shopping early gives consumers ample time to find the best deals and save money. It also allows families to spread their spending over multiple paychecks and avoid credit card debt. As interest rates rise and credit card APRs follow, charging purchases and carrying a balance can be costly.

“Manage your shopping in such a way that you don’t find yourself having to utilize very expensive credit options because you haven’t planned accordingly,” Loughran says.

Early shoppers need to be wary that they don’t overspend though.

“We know behaviorally that making a lot of small purchases is easier (than buying all your gifts at once),” Hopkins says. “There’s a risk you might overspend if you’re not paying attention.”

You’ll Enjoy the Season More

Perhaps the best reason to do your holiday shopping early is to have time to focus on more important priorities as we get closer to the end of the year.

Shopping online earlier means less stress about whether packages will show up on time, and heading to the stores before Black Friday may mean fewer crowds to fight. Plus, buying gifts in advance means plenty of time to wrap presents rather than trying to squeeze it all in during a single night.

Everyone says they want the holiday season to be meaningful, but it’s hard to enjoy the moment if you are constantly chasing deals. Shop early this year and enjoy a more relaxed December for a change.

Update 11/22/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.