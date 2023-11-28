What to Know About Brutalism: 2024’s Hot New Trend

Those searching for homes or home design ideas in 2024 are likely to hear one word over and over: brutalism.…

According to Zillow’s predictions of emerging home trends in 2024, brutalism is a style to watch. While the name conjures up an image of severity, this design concept is rooted in calming, naturalist elements. Born in the 1950s, brutalism utilizes industrial and organic materials to create minimalist and streamlined aesthetics, caring for function above all else.

What is Brutalism Interior Design?

The term brutalism was coined by a British architect after the works of Swiss-born French architect Le Corbusier (born Charles-Édouard Jeanneret) began popping up across Europe during the 1940s and 1950s. The word is derived from the French phrase for raw concrete, “beton brut,” and it was adapted to reflect the response many Brits felt about the architectural style at the time. According to the Tate Modern museum in London, the reaction was shock and “horror.”

Le Corbusier’s original designs were simplistic, with an emphasis on functionality over aesthetics. The buildings were made almost completely of unpolished concrete with intentional organic lines that could relay a harsh or cold feeling compared with other properties built during this period.

“From the sound of the name, one may think brutalism style is painful to look at, but it’s quite the contrary,” says Michael Habachy of Habachy Designs Inc. in Atlanta. “Most of the buildings in this aesthetic are quite minimal and they lack ornamentation, which means fewer visual distractions, giving them a zen or monastic feeling.”

Brutalism designs are characterized by a use of monolithic shapes and a commitment to creating spaces that are impactful and timeless, says Leila Monteiro, founder and creative director of Sabiina Design, an interior design firm in Portugal that has designed brutalist spaces across the globe. “It’s a statement about strength, stability and enduring design,” she says. “We interpret this through a lens of luxury and practicality, making it accessible and livable for modern spaces.”

Brutalist design has evolved from the cold, unfinished concrete buildings that dominated the style in the 1950s. However, it remains true to its core principle, which is letting simple materials like concrete, linen, steel or wood define the space through straight edges that resemble organic elements in nature. Aspects of this design style have a modern industrial character, particularly when it comes to the steel or iron finishings. However, the goal is to give the space a calming natural feel.

How Brutalism Shows up in Homes Today

Brutalism has been a hot trend in Europe, but it’s now picking up steam across the United States. According to Zillow’s 2024 trends report, brutalism style is appearing in homes in elements such as blackened steel casement windows, raw concrete floors and jagged patinated bronze light fixtures. “It’s being read as modern, functional and sustainable,” the report says.

The color tones are typically in the beige, brown, black and white family. These natural tones can be used in everything from wall paint, furniture colors, flooring or tile design and complement dark ironwork and metallic finishings. “One of my favorite materials to use in brutalist design is board-formed concrete,” says Habachy. “These materials add texture and warmth and naturally convey a sense of calm. I love incorporating rough-hewn woods and stones and blackened steel in my interiors, too.”

The growing appeal for this design comes from its minimalist features. It allows new homebuyers to make the home their own and let the simplicity of the shapes and organic materials shine.

A home doesn’t have to be built from the ground up using brutalist design to capture the essence of this trend. Many homeowners are choosing elements through furniture and finishings. “For those looking to add a touch of brutalism without a complete redesign, I would suggest starting with statement pieces that evoke the brutalist spirit,” Monteiro says. “Consider a large, cast-concrete dining table, a modular metal bookcase or bold, abstract artwork.”

For lighting, she suggests geometric metal pendants or floor lamps that double as sculptural features. When it comes to paint colors, choose matte finishes in neutral tones to mimic the textures of concrete and stone. Textural contrasts can be achieved with wall hangings or rugs that have a tactile, raw quality. Finally, incorporate accents of black or gunmetal to mirror the industrial roots of brutalist design.

Should You Add More Brutalist Designs to Your Home?

If you’re not quite on board with this design trend, don’t fret. You can start small by adding a light fixture, coffee table, bookshelf or sofa in line with this design trend to help your home remain relevant and more modern. Choose items with neutral tones and brutalist-style materials in bulky rectangular shapes — this is especially true with sofas, one of the easiest ways to add more of this style to your space. Large plush, velvet neutral couches are huge right now and an easy upgrade that can be changed out in the future if it no longer suits you.

As with any design trend, use what you like and leave what you don’t. Your home should remain a comfortable, cozy and functional space for you. However, given the growing preference for this interior design, incorporating certain elements of it could help your home stand out to potential buyers.

