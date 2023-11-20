What Is the $1K Per Month in Retirement Rule?

As you look toward retirement, you’ll want to evaluate your options to create a steady income stream. This could come…

As you look toward retirement, you’ll want to evaluate your options to create a steady income stream. This could come from Social Security benefits, retirement account distributions or a pension. Another popular income strategy involves using the $1,000 per month retirement rule. It means that for every $240,000 you have set aside, you can receive $1,000 a month if you withdraw 5% each year.

If you’re interested in learning about the $1,000 per month rule, consider the following:

Understanding the $1K Per Month in Retirement Rule

The $1,000 per month rule involves creating investments and developing passive income streams. “This income could come from investments, rental properties, dividends or other sources that require little to no ongoing effort,” said Brandon Ashton, director of retirement security at Cornerstone Financial Services in Southfield, Michigan, in an email.

With the $1,000 per month rule, if you plan to withdraw 5% of your savings each year, you’ll need at least $240,000 in savings. If you aim to take out $2,000 every month at a withdrawal rate of 5%, you’ll need to set aside $480,000. For $3,000, you would aim to save $720,000.

Why $1K Per Month?

“The $1,000 a month rule for retirement is a quick way to estimate your retirement savings,” Bill Gallagher, senior planner at Zynergy Retirement Planning in Red Bank, New Jersey, said in an email.

Consider how much you’ll need each month to cover your living expenses in retirement. Factor in the amount you’ll receive in Social Security benefits as well. Once you know how much you would like to have every month, you can set a savings goal.

To increase your monthly income in retirement, you’ll need to grow your savings. You can always aim higher as your earnings increase. “The ultimate goal is to achieve partial to full financial independence where passive income covers a significant portion of living expenses, providing more freedom and flexibility in lifestyle choices,” Ashton said.

Advantages of the $1K Per Month Rule

Having more financial cushion in retirement will be helpful, especially in times of rising costs and high inflation. “Achieving the $1,000 a month can provide a level of financial security, as it covers a portion of regular expenses,” Ashton said. If you have extra funds to spend, you might allocate them toward travel, home renovations or a new hobby.

You will also have the comfort of knowing what to expect. If you retire at age 65 with a nest egg of $480,000, you can set up your monthly budget based on withdrawing $2,000 a month. You might even be motivated to save more to receive a higher level of passive income in retirement.

Limitations of the $1K Per Month in Retirement Rule

While saving can help you prepare for the future, your portfolio balance can rise and fall based on economic trends. “It’s important to note that dependence on investments exposes individuals to market risks,” Ashton said. “The value of investments can fluctuate, affecting the income generated.”

Your portfolio balance could drop during a market downturn, and you may not be able to take out the $1,000 per month as anticipated. And if you retire early, such as in your 50s, you might want to withdraw less than 5% each year to ensure your funds last longer.

How to Effectively Implement the $1K Per Month Rule

The $1,000 per month rule can help you set up a savings plan during your working years. You might set aside $2,000 every month for 10 years to create a nest egg that will generate enough passive income in retirement. “These rules are extremely valuable for younger clients who want to understand how much money they might need to save to achieve financial independence,” Kendall Meade, financial planner at SoFi in Charleston, South Carolina, said in an email.

Alternatives to the $1K Per Month in Retirement Rule

There are other retirement income strategies, including the 4% rule. Some experts believe withdrawing 4% of your investments every year in retirement can be an effective way to support your lifestyle for about 30 years. “Clients within a few years of retirement maybe better served with a robust financial plan that accounts for income streams, expenses that change over time, taxes, fees and curveballs they may experience along the way,” Meade said.

Is the $1K Per Month in Retirement Rule Right for You?

You’ll want to consider your age, income and retirement goals before you embrace the $1,000 per month rule in retirement. You may find that the guideline helps you create a roadmap for the coming years. You could also choose to pick up a side job or work longer to have enough income. The key is to think about how much you will need in retirement to cover your living expenses, and then set up a strategy to generate at least that amount of income. Ideally, you’ll also set aside a little extra in case the unexpected happens.

