For most college students, studying abroad typically entails being immersed in the culture, history and languages of one country. But for avid travelers and students looking to spend a semester visiting places around the world, there is another option: Semester at Sea.

What Is Semester at Sea?

Semester at Sea, which is administered by the nonprofit Institute for Shipboard Education, is a multi-country study abroad program where students travel, live and take classes on a ship. Voyages typically last about 100 days and participants can visit at least 10 countries. The spring 2024 trip itinerary, for instance, includes Germany, Portugal, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius, Malaysia, India and Thailand.

“They see several different continents,” says Blair McElroy, senior international officer and director of study abroad at the University of Mississippi, which participates in Semester at Sea. “They have experiences that might be shorter than someone studying for an entire semester in one place, but they have a diverse perspective based on the coursework that they’re doing while they are on the ship and getting to these places. And then they are getting off the ship and experiencing what they’ve just learned.”

Visiting Jordan — and being able to float in the Dead Sea, travel to Petra and take a Jeep ride around Wadi Rum — were standout moments during Bella Scutti’s Semester at Sea experience last spring.

This program gives students a chance to see places they may not normally visit, experts say. Additionally, students have access to services on the ship similar to their home institution, including counselors and student life staff. There is a gym and pool, and students can also participate in various clubs and attend lectures by visiting scholars to keep busy while at sea.

“It’s really kind of like a small liberal arts campus that floats around the world,” says Laura Strohminger, vice president of student affairs for Semester at Sea.

How to Apply to Semester at Sea

Online applications are available on the Semester of Sea’s website and are open to undergraduate students from any institution or major. To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled full time at a degree-granting institution, have at least a 2.5 GPA, be in good academic standing and have completed a minimum of 12 college credit hours.

In addition, applicants whose first language is not English must achieve a certain score minimum on an English proficiency exam, preferably TOEFL, Duolingo, IELTS Academic or PTE Academic.

Semester at Sea also offers options for students taking a gap year, recent college graduates and “lifelong learners” — people who are recently retired or on professional leave.

Acceptance decisions are released on a rolling basis, up until a month before the start of the semester. But it’s suggested that students start applying to the program a year before their chosen voyage. An additional application is typically required by a student’s home institution.

Once accepted into the program, participants are required to put down a $1,000 deposit to reserve their spot on the ship. Each voyage hosts about 500 students, in addition to faculty members and other staff.

“Take the leap of faith,” says Scutti, a senior at Ole Miss. “It’s a very different study abroad program, but it is so rewarding. You get to experience so much and so many different cultures and just get to meet some really incredible people. There are so many different schools represented. It’s not just limited to students in the U.S. It’s just really an all-around incredible experience that doesn’t just end when you get off the ship.”

Financial Aid Options

For many students, participating in a study abroad program can seem out of reach given the cost. For fall 2024, for instance, Semester at Sea is charging between $32,900 and $36,100, depending on whether a student chooses the standard or premium cabin option. The price includes tuition, housing, meals, amenities, academic field costs, starter internet package, travel health insurance, student services and projected fuel fee.

Students may also be required to pay other fees, including flights to and from the docking port, travel visas, textbooks, laundry, vaccines and personal travel.

However, there are financial aid options available for students. Semester at Sea, for instance, awards more than $5 million in funds annually through merit- and need-based scholarships and grants. The program also matches one semester of funding for all Pell Grant recipients. Students may qualify for scholarships and other funding through their college.

Course Credit Transfer Process

Semester at Sea offers three-credit courses in various subject areas, such as business ethics, public speaking, introduction to theater, oceanography and world religions. Beginning in fall 2024, two engineering courses will be offered.

All students participate in the core course, Global Studies, which discusses the history, political climate and culture of each country where the ship will dock. Students can earn between 12 and 15 credits during a semester.

“Students choose from a list of courses SAS has available but primarily fill their general education requirements or unrestricted electives because SAS doesn’t offer too many of their major-specific classes,” Melissa Matsubara, director of the study abroad and international exchange program at Hawaii Pacific University, wrote in an email.

Internet access for personal use is limited, but there is an internal system for students to complete coursework.

“That was definitely a challenge, but also kind of nice to disconnect and just really engage with the people that I was with,” Scutti says. “But it was definitely hard with trying to book travel plans and everything.”

Semester at Sea currently partners with Colorado State University, meaning students are considered visiting guests at CSU, with official transcripts sent to their home institution.

“The courses are a U.S. system, so we don’t have to worry about equating a foreign transcript to the University of Mississippi’s credit system,” McElroy says. “So that’s a benefit for us, of course.”

Strohminger advises students to meet with their home institution’s academic adviser before applying “to see how this fits in with their academic program and what courses might transfer.”

Advice for Students Considering Semester at Sea

Semester at Sea may not be the best fit for every student, especially those looking for language immersion or an internship experience, experts say.

“All the courses are taught in English,” McElroy says. “Learning a language is being immersed in the culture, and the language is essential to learning another language. And so for a student like that, with those kind of goals, I would certainly recommend one for a longer period of time in one country.”

There also needs to be a level of comfort with being on a ship for a long time.

Before applying to any program, students should consider their study abroad goals, Matsubara says.

“Students can also contact Semester at Sea directly and ask for contact information from past students that studied abroad on their program,” she wrote in an email. “They should speak with more than one student and read multiple evaluation forms, blogs and resources since every student’s experience is very different.”

