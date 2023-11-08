What a U.S. Liberal Arts Education Can Provide International Students

German national Tim Steinebach says he was interested in almost everything related to philosophy, but never considered applying to a…

German national Tim Steinebach says he was interested in almost everything related to philosophy, but never considered applying to a U.S. liberal arts college. That is, until an admissions officer from St. John’s College in New Mexico visited his high school.

“I learned about St. John’s and immediately fell in love with the idea of reading 200 of the greatest books of the West and discussing them without the authoritative interpretations of secondary literature or lecturing professors,” says Steinebach, who graduated in May 2023.

St. John’s, which is in Sante Fe but also has a location in Annapolis, Maryland, has a single academic program: Great Books.

Liberal arts colleges offer four-year degrees that are broad in breadth — providing opportunities to explore other interests beyond an academic major — and focused on the humanities, arts, and natural and social sciences.

“The U.S. is the home of this style of education — it originated here. Other countries are starting to adopt liberal arts and sciences education, but we have long-standing expertise in how to deliver it,” says Amy E. Markham, director of international admission at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She says the school currently has 493 international students.

Like St. John’s, Mount Holyoke draws international students and is one of fewer than 200 private liberal arts colleges in the U.S. These schools tend to be very welcoming to international students and often are more attractive to them, partly because of the smaller student populations.

Here are four things international students can expect to experience through a liberal arts education in the U.S.:

— Interdisciplinary approach to learning.

— More interaction with faculty.

— Emphasis on critical thinking skills.

— Learning outside the classroom.

Interdisciplinary Approach to Learning

Apart from becoming scholars in their selected field, international students who choose to study at liberal arts colleges can expect to receive a more well-rounded education than at some institutions of higher learning.

“We often see international students who were sorted into an academic track early on, either of their own volition or someone else’s,” says Amanda Barnes Stevens, director of admissions for international recruitment at St. John’s. “The true gift of a liberal arts education is that it asks students to study widely, often outside of their intended discipline and comfort zone.”

[Read: What a Liberal Arts College Is and What Students Should Know.]

Steinebach says he benefited from the Great Books program by accumulating a lot of knowledge about the nature of the world and the human condition.

“People would typically think of liberal arts as something very broad to cover a wide range of interests. At St. John’s, however, it is rather narrow and specific in terms of choosing whatever interests you,” Steinebach says.

Liberal arts colleges typically offer various majors. For international students coming from a system that requires them to pick a specialization from the first semester of college, a liberal arts education instead allows them to explore and combine other fields of study.

More Interaction With Faculty

International students may not be accustomed to direct interaction with their instructors back home, but liberal arts colleges tend to have smaller class sizes, which provide more access to professors.

“The close one-on-one interactions students have with faculty and peers, inside and outside the classroom, helps build strong relationships that drive success,” says Andrew Woolsey, dean of enrollment services at Soka University of America in California, where the student-faculty ratio is 7-to-1.

International students often gain foundational knowledge in a broad range of interdisciplinary subjects “taught by faculty committed to their success rather than just focusing narrowly on research,” Woolsey says.

International students considering liberal arts colleges should also be prepared for a learning environment that demands more interaction from students.

“For international students who have spent the entirety of their time in a classroom with forward-facing desks and an instructor lecturing from a blackboard, being thrust into a discussion-based classroom where they are expected to contribute to the conversation can be a daunting prospect,” Stevens says. “However, they’re often surprised at how quickly they pick up on the ebb and flow of these academic discussions.”

Emphasis on Critical Thinking Skills

Through a liberal arts education in the U.S., international students can expect to sharpen skills like problem-solving and critical thinking, focusing on how to think rather than what to think.

“In many other countries, the style of education is very knowledge- and fact-based,” Markham says. “What students are getting here balances knowledge acquisition with the ability to collaborate, problem-solve and innovate. This flexible, critical thinking emphasized by the liberal arts and sciences allows students to thrive and to adapt future unknowns.”

Another benefit for international students, Woolsey says, is that students at liberal arts colleges often are required “to see the connections across various disciplines and in the world around them, helping to enhance their creativity, communication, critical thinking and leadership skills.”

[READ: What You Can Do With a Liberal Arts Degree.]

Not having strong soft skills, such as communication, critical thinking and problem solving, may hurt job prospects, as hiring managers are focusing their recruitment more on human skills. A 2019 LinkedIn research report on global talent trends found that 89% of new hires don’t work out due to a lack of soft skills.

“As active participants in rigorous, discussion-based classes, student-run organizations, athletic teams and arts ensembles — even the classic late-night dorm hangout — students learn how to engage, to ask good questions, to be respectful listeners and to think and write critically,” says Jonathan C. Edwards, director of international admission at Grinnell College in Iowa. “These habits of mind will serve them well in any professional field and in their life and relationships in general.”

Learning Outside the Classroom

At liberal arts colleges, international students can also gain experience through hands-on field trips that can prove useful for future career objectives and opportunities in the U.S. or in their home country.

At Principia College in Illinois, for example, the classroom experience could take place at a stream, theater, museum, observatory or national park, according to the school’s website. Most geology classes at Pomona College in California take field trips to geological settings to complement classroom and laboratory experiences, such as day trips to local canyons and mountains and longer trips around California and Utah, per the school’s website.

“Many international students who attend a liberal arts college leave well-rounded because of the high level of cross-cultural engagement they experience through participation in mentoring programs, curricular practical training, study abroad, athletics, residential life and student activities,” Woolsey says.

The learning doesn’t stop after graduation. Stevens says students embark on a wide range of careers and notes that 70% to 80% of St. John’s graduates pursue advanced degrees at some point because they choose careers, such as law and medicine, that require them — “not because they finish at St. John’s and find themselves unemployable.”

The school’s international students who pursue advanced degrees have sought graduate schools in the U.S. and in their home countries, she says. Stevens also notes that, according to a Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce study in 2020, liberal arts college graduates on average make more money in the long run than those who studied at other types of colleges.

“A student who decides to pursue a liberal arts education in the States is in for an experience unlike any other,” Stevens says.

