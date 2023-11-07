Weyco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.3 million in its third…

Listen now to WTOP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.3 million in its third quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $84.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.