Home » Latest News » Westlake: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Westlake: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:52 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $285 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

