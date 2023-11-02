Westlake: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $285 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $285 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.20.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.