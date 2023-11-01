Western Midstream: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $277.3 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $776 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WES

